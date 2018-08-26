Justin Gaethje Seeks Meeting With UFC After James Vick Win

Justin Gaethje seeks to sit down and have an interesting meeting with UFC officials following the latest win of his MMA career inside of the Octagon.

The former WSOF champion is one of the most exciting fighters on the roster of the UFC. For years, fight fans around the world have wanted to see Gaethje compete inside of the Octagon.

Rebound

Dustin Poirier picked up a TKO win in the fourth round over him in the main event of the UFC on FOX 29 show (April 14, 2018) that took place at the Gila River Arena in Glendale, Arizona. Following that fight, he set his sights set on the exit door following this loss. However, that has all changed.

As seen in the main event of UFC Lincoln at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, Nebraska, Gaethje was able to pick up the first-round KO win over James Vick. Following the fight, Gaethje revealed what’s next for him.

Justin Gaethje Seeks

That is getting paid for the work he does in the octagon. Make no mistake about it though, he did clarify that he’s not necessarily unhappy with the UFC. But rather, he just wants his money up front instead of a show and fight structure when it comes to his payout.