UFC Freedom 250 Fights and Predictions: The Long-Awaited White House MMA Event is Almost Upon Us!

Almost a year after the first mention of something like this even being possible, when President Donald Trump announced that the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) would have an event right on the White House lawn, it is finally time to take it seriously. In less than two months, one of the most recognizable and important buildings in the world, the home of the President of the United States of America, will be the venue for easily the most peculiar mixed martial arts (MMA) nights ever. While it may not be everyone’s idea of the proper celebration of the quarter of a millennium of the country’s independence, it is happening, and it will surely be a memorable experience. Still, many questions remain.

How is this even a reality? What crazy logistics and safety precautions had to be done for it to become possible? And is there anything that Dana White cannot do? It remains to be seen how successful and interesting this night will be, but what is certain is that championship belts are going to be on the line, and some of the biggest names in UFC will enter the once in a lifetime octagon at the White House. As is always the case, this night of combat sports will be a prime opportunity for the fans of online sports betting to make their predictions. If you are among them, read on to prepare so you can catch all the action from UFC 250 accordingly.

UFC Freedom 250 Details

UFC Freedom 250 is a historic mixed martial arts (MMA) event organized by the Ultimate Fighting Championship, scheduled for June 14, 2026, on the South Lawn of the White House. The event commemorates the 250th anniversary of the United States as a country and represents the first time a UFC card is held at such a politically significant location. Attendance is expected to be limited to roughly 3,000-5,000 spectators due to security constraints, with many seats reserved for military personnel and political figures. In addition, up to 85,000 fans can watch from nearby areas in Washington D.C., like the Ellipse, via large public viewing screens. Fight week includes a press conference at the Lincoln Memorial and a fan festival featuring concerts, weigh-ins, and athlete appearances.

UFC will cover the cost of the entire event, including restoring the South Lawn after use. The event is expected to easily surpass the $21 million budget for UFC 306 at the Sphere multiple times over, and be around $60 million. Half is expected to be covered through sponsors and partnerships. Crypto.com will fund $1 million in cryptocurrency as a bonus to the top performance on the card. There were skeptics from the start, especially on July 3, 2025, when Trump first announced it at the Iowa State rally. “Does anybody watch UFC?” he asked, “The great Dana White. We’re going to have a UFC fight on the grounds of the White House. We have a lot of land there.” On August 29, White confirmed it, saying, “We had the meeting at the White House. The White House fight is on.”

The fight card is headlined by a lightweight title unification bout between Ilia Topuria and Justin Gaethje, with a co-main event featuring Alex Pereira against Ciryl Gane for an interim heavyweight title. Other notable matchups include Sean O’Malley vs. Aiemann Zahabi, Michael Chandler vs. Mauricio Ruffy, and Bo Nickal vs. Kyle Daukaus. Additional bouts round out a lineup expected to include six to seven fights overall. The event will be broadcast on Paramount+ and partially on CBS, emphasizing its large scale accessibility to a wide at home audience. With unique logistics, self regulation under federal jurisdiction, and significant production investment, UFC Freedom 250, also called UFC White House, is being promoted as a one of a kind spectacle blending sport, entertainment, and national pride symbolism.

Fight Card and Predictions

The event was planned to have six or seven fights, which appears to be the case as of the writing of this piece. Dana White could still announce certain changes, but what the headline event is not going to change. The UFC Lightweight Championship title unification bout between current champion and former UFC Featherweight Champion Ilia Topurina and current two time interim champion and former WSOF Lightweight Champion Justin Gaethje is the main bout of the night.

Ilia “El Matador” Topurina, the 29 year old Georgian-Spanish, looks to be the absolute favorite in the main event, as the sportsbook Stake gives him 1.14 odds to beat the 37 year old Justin “The Highlight” Gaethje from the USA. For his career, Topurina is still to lose as he is 17-0-0, while Gaethje is 32-5-0. While much more experienced and 4 inches taller with a slightly higher reach, Gaethje is considerably older for a UFC fighter. This is why his odds are only 5.40 right now.

This will not be the only championship belt fight on the lawn of the White House, as an interim UFC Heavyweight Championship bout between former two time UFC Light Heavyweight Champion Alex Pereira and former interim Heavyweight champion Ciryl Gane is the co-main event. Pereira vacated his title and moved up to challenge for the interim heavyweight title.

While the main event is very lopsided, the co headliner is anything but. As of right now, the Brazilian fighter Pereira is the slightest of favorites with 1.90 odds, while Ciryl is at 1.91. It does not get any better than this. Alex Sandro Silva “Poatan” Pereira is a 38 year old veteran with an incredible 16-3 record in UFC, and 40-7 in kickboxing. His French opponent, nicknamed “Bon Gamin”, meaning Good Kid, is two years younger and has a similar record of 16-2-1.

Apart from the two title fights, five more bouts are scheduled to take place. In a bantamweight bout, former champion Sean O’Malle and Aiemann Zahabi will clash, the former being on a seven fight winning streak in the UFC and therefore the favorite. The American has 1.23 odds, while his Canadian opponent is only at 4.20 as of yet.

In the lightweight division, Mauricio Ruffy (15-2) and former three time Bellator Lightweight World Champion Michael Chandler (23-10) go head to head. Ruffy is a clear favorite according to the bookies with 1.16 odds, as opposed to the Americans’ 5.40 odds to win it at his country’s most prominent landmark.

The middleweight class will see three time NCAA Division I National Wrestling Champion Bo Nickal (9-1) and Kule Daukaus (16-4-1), both Americans, duke it out. It is an interesting pairing between fighters with very different backgrounds. Nickal is the favorite with 1.31 odds, as opposed to the underdog Daukas’ 3.45.

In the featherweight class, there is going to be a bout between former title challenger Diego Lopes (27-8) from Brazil and Steve Garcia (19-5) from New Mexico, USA. Garcia is on a seven fight winning streak in the UFC, but interestingly, is not the favorite. HE has 2.50 odds as the underdog while his opponent is a 1.54 odds favorite. If there is a fight where the predictions by the bookies could be wrong, i.e., a chance for the veteran fans to win big, this is it.

Lastly, in the newest fight to be added to the event, another heavyweight bout as former title challenger Derrick Lewis and Josh Hokit face each other. Hokit is undefeated with a 9-0 record and is the favorite with 1.31 odds. This is a very interesting bout because it was a direct request by President Trump, who wants to see Lewis fight at the event. Lewis is 41 years old, a veteran from Louisiana with an MMA record of 29-13-1 and 3.50 odds. Although Hokit is 13 years his junior, the fact that Trump wanted him there is more than enough motivation for the fighter to bring his best and prove the bookies wrong.

The Craziest UFC Events So Far

While the White House event will surely be an instant classic and the craziest MMA event in history for the foreseeable future, it is not the first time the promotion has done something big and unorthodox. Some of the wildest moments in UFC history did not happen under the bright lights of packed arenas, but in unusual, almost surreal locations.

A standout example is UFC Fight Island staged on the artificial Yas Island in Abu Dhabi during the global pandemic. Fighters competed inside a bio secure “bubble,” with no fans in attendance, creating an eerie, almost cinematic atmosphere. The silence inside the arena amplified every strike, every shout from coaches, and every breath. It felt less like a sporting event and more like a high stakes film set. Yet despite the strange setting, the fights delivered intensity, proving the UFC could adapt and thrive under extraordinary circumstances. Kamaru Usman defeated Jorge Masvidal by unanimous decision to retain the welterweight title, while Alexander Volkanovski beat Max Holloway via a close split decision to keep his belt. Petr Yan stopped José Aldo by TKO to win the vacant bantamweight title.

Similarly, another unforgettable deviation from tradition came with UFC 249, held in an empty arena in Jacksonville, Florida, at the height of global uncertainty. While technically still in an arena, the absence of a crowd transformed it into something entirely different. You could hear punches land with unsettling clarity, and fighters’ corner advice echoed throughout the building. It was one of the first major sporting events to return during lockdowns, giving it a historic and almost rebellious edge. The card itself was brutal and memorable, headlined by Justin Gaethje beating Tony Ferguson with a TKO. Now, Gaethje will again star in a headliner at the White House.

Going further back, UFC 6, UFC 7, UFC 8, and other early UFC events often took place in unconventional venues like smaller civic centers and obscure locations, far from today’s polished stadiums. These shows felt raw, chaotic, and unpredictable, with minimal rules and a “no-holds-barred” feeling. While not exotic in the modern sense, their gritty settings contributed to the sense that anything could happen. Compared to today’s slick productions, those early venues gave the fights an underground vibe that reinforced the UFC’s reputation as a renegade promotion that pushed the boundaries of combat sports in ways no one else dared at the time.

White House Trivia and Facts

It was not always white.

The White House was originally built with grayish sandstone. It was painted white after being burned by the British troops during the War of 1812 to cover extensive smoke damage.

George Washington never lived there.

Even though he commissioned its construction and was the first president of the newly formed USA, George Washington never resided in the White House. The first president to live there was John Adams, the second overall president.

It has more rooms than you would expect

The White House contains 132 rooms, including 35 bathrooms, 16 bedrooms, and multiple kitchens. The number usually staggers people because it does not look like it from the outside.

There is a secret movie theater.

A private screening room was added during Franklin D. Roosevelt’s presidency, and it is still used for movie nights and special previews.

Pets have included some unusual animals.

While many presidents had dogs over the centuries, John Quincy Adams reportedly kept an alligator in the White House, and Theodore Roosevelt had a wide variety of exotic pets.

Events are regularly hosted on the grounds.

The South Lawn hosts major annual events like the White House Easter Egg Roll, where thousands of children gather to roll eggs and participate in games. Still, nothing like what UFC is doing has ever taken place.

It is open to public tours.

Visitors can tour parts of the White House for free, but requests must be made in advance through a member of Congress (for U.S. citizens) or via embassies (for international visitors).

There is a hidden bunker.

Beneath the White House lies the Presidential Emergency Operations Center (PEOC), a secure bunker used during crises, like the September 11 attacks.

The address was not always “1600 Pennsylvania Avenue”

The official, now famous address was standardized in 1902 during Theodore Roosevelt’s administration.