Justin Gaethje Threatens To Punch Dana White If Conor McGregor Gets Next 155lb Title Shot

Justin Gaethje has threatened to punch UFC President Dana White if he is overlooked for the next lightweight title shot in favour of Irish superstar Conor McGregor.

‘The Highlight’ has been in great form of late scoring three consecutive knocking wins. He has beat James Vick, Edson Barboza and Donald ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone to put himself in title contention.

The 31-year-old is currently ranked #4 at lightweight and has been actively pursuing lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov. Although he is also willing to fight McGregor to establish the next contender for the unbeaten Russian.

If UFC boss White gets his way the promotion will make the eagerly anticipated rematch between Nurmagomedov and McGregor. However that fight hinges on the Dagestani wrestler getting by former interim champion Tony Ferguson at UFC 249.

Speaking recently to ESPN, Gaethje reacted angrily when the possibility of him missing out on a title shot to McGregor was brought up, he said.

“I cannot take that into account,” said Gaethje, when asked about the possibility of Khabib vs McGregor 2. “I’ll get fired. I’ll punch [White] in the f**king nose. If you’re going to take away an opportunity off my table, then I’m going to f**king fight you. I don’t know what you want me to do.

“It’s not fair, and I’m not going to stand for it. I’m very levelheaded. I respect the boss. But if he f**king tries … that is going to war.” (Transcribed by BJPENN.com)

Luckily for Gaethje he is under the same manger (Ali Abdelaziz) as the current champion. Abdelaziz went on record just last week saying his client Khabib will only fight McGregor again if he first gets by Gaethje. It’ll be interesting to see if the UFC and the former double champion bow down to these demands or an alternative can be reached.

