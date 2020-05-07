Justin Gaethje Thinks He’ll ‘Sleep’ Tony Ferguson Inside Two Rounds

Spread the word!













Justin Gaethje expects to knock out Tony Ferguson inside two rounds and claim the interim lightweight belt at UFC 249 this weekend.

Gaethje made the prediction in response to Ferguson calling him one dimensional. ‘El Cucuy’ was speaking about his opponent on the UFC countdown show and seemed confident in handling Gaethje’s limited fighting style, he said.

“One-dimensional is what he is, but he’s very good at it. He brings in a certain kind of culture you could say. But, everybody has that same fight inside that cage is to win. If you really want it bad enough, you are going to knock somebody out in the first round, second round, don’t matter, third round. You are going to knock them out.

“You wear them down,” he continued. “Wear them down, wear them down, wear them down, wear them down like a paper clip, until they break and they won’t be able to put themselves back together.” (Transcribed by BJPenn.com)

During a recent interview on ‘MMA Tonight’ ‘The Highlight’ responded to Ferguson calling his style one-dimensional and offered his prediction for the fight, he said.

“Hell, it makes me feel good because that one dimension he’s talking about is putting people to sleep. I can knock someone out in the fourth round, I haven’t been there, but I’m still throwing with the same intent, the same velocity, as I am in the first [round] in the fourth.”

“He kind of shot himself in the foot because I do want it bad enough, and I will put him to sleep in the first two rounds. If I don’t put him to sleep in the first two rounds, or first three, preferably first two, then it’s going to be a battle of will and a battle of heart…we’ll see. I’ve trained my mind and body to be here in these circumstances and in those situations.”

“I said it a long time ago, I’m ready to go to Tony’s dark place, I know he has a few of them, but I’m ready to go there.” (Transcribed by BJPenn.com)

🔊 "That one dimension he's talking about is putting people to sleep," @Justin_Gaethje tells @RyanMcKinnell & @MieshaTate how he believes his fight vs. Tony Ferguson will end at #UFC249. 👊



Catch the full interview 5/6/20 at 8pm ET on SXM Fight Nation 156! 🚨 pic.twitter.com/H8LtM1WZBB — MMA on SiriusXM (@MMAonSiriusXM) May 5, 2020

Do you think Justin Gaethje will stop Tony Ferguson at UFC 249?