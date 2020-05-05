Justin Gaethje Predicts He’ll Turn Tony Fergusons “Lights Off” At UFC 249

Spread the word!













Lightweight contender Justin Gaethje predicts he’ll capture the 155llb interim belt by spectacularly knocking out Tony Ferguson at UFC 249 this weekend.

Gaethje and Ferguson are set to thrown down at the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Florida this Saturday, May 9. The UFC 249 main event will have UFC gold on the line and will also determine the who’ll fight unbeaten Russian Khabib Nurmagomedov next.

Speaking on the UFC 249 countdown show Gaethje predicted he’ll be the one to emerge victorious on Saturday night and he’ll do so by knocking Tony Ferguson out cold, he said.

“I’m going to fight until I’m finished or until Tony’s finished. That’s what I do and that’s what I’ve always done. I possess the power to turn his lights off and I believe I will.” (Transcribed by BJPenn.com)

Gaethje is arguably the biggest puncher in the lightweight division right now. He is currently riding a three-fight win streak having beat James Vick, Edson Barbosa, and Donald Cerrone. All three of these wins came by first round knockout. However, he is taking the fight on short notice after Nurmagomedov was forced to withdraw from an originally scheduled bout on April 18 due to ongoing travel bans in his homeland of Russia.

‘El Cucuy’ is riding the greatest win streak in lightweight history after picking up 12 straight victories inside the octagon. The 36-year-old holds high profile wins over the likes of Donald Cerrone, Anthony Pettis, Rafael Dos Anjos, Edson Barboza, and Josh Thomson. He is also an Ultimate Fighter winner and former interim lightweight champion. Ferguson will be desperate to regain the title he never lost in the cage and finally get his shot at Nurmagomedov at the sixth time of asking.

Do you think Justin Gaethje will knock out Tony Ferguson at UFC 249?