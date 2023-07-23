UFC lightweight superstar Justin Gaethje has sounded off about what he believes is the biggest challenge for the UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev.

Gaethje is set to fight next weekend at UFC 291, where he has the possibility to become the next BMF champion when he rematches Dustin Poirier. Their first fight will always live on as a legendary battle and was an instant classic. Fans can only hope their second fight plays out the same way, but given the two fighters’ skills and style, there’s practically no doubt that it will.

In an interview with CBS Sports’ Shakiel Mahjouri, Justin Gaethje was asked what he thinks is Islam Makhachev’s “biggest challenge” and he didn’t hesitate in his response.

Justin Gaethje talks about Islam Makhachev’s biggest challenge

When asked about the UFC lightweight champion and what might be his biggest challenge, Gaethje had some very good points to be made. First, he said the obvious: that Alexander Volkanovski would be his biggest challenge so far.

“If we’re going off what we know, then it’s going to be Volkanovski because he already fought him and it was a really close fight,” Justin Gaethje told Mahjouri.

However, Gaethje would also bring up a really good point. Makhachev has faced Oliveira, yes. But not Dustin Poirier and himself. Justin Gaethje and Dustin Poirier are no doubt the next greatest fighters in the division besides Oliveira. And, with the skill level that the upper echelon of the lightweight division possesses, any fight can really go any way. “I’ve never fought him, Poirier’s never fought him. I guess if you want to say something it would be (the guy that knocked Islam Makhachev out in the past). I think Volkanovski is the obvious answer for now.”

“I can’t wait to get in there (with Islam Makhachev), I know for a fact he’s not Khabib (Nurmagomedov) and I want to prove that,” Justin Gaethje concluded.

How do you think a Justin Gaethje vs. Islam Makhachev fight would play out?

