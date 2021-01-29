With the recent events at UFC 257 last Saturday, the Lightweight division has been full of potential ‘what if’ matchups and hypotheticals. Justin Gaethje vs Nate Diaz happens to be one of those.

UFC President Dana White recently said that Diaz would be returning to the Lightweight division and would be fighting a top contender. When Gaethje was asked about Diaz on ESPN he said,

“I’ll take the fight (with Nate Diaz). Diego Sanchez got his last fight coming up, that’s for Conor McGregor though,” Gaethje said to ESPN. “He wanted it last year, here’s your opportunity. That’s a great fight to make, get Diego someone money, he might whoop his ass because Conor is a b****h.

“It wasn’t Nate Diaz. They call me to fight Nate Diaz, I’m fighting Nate Diaz,” Gaethje continued. “I will roll him up and smoke him like a blunt. I could out smoke Nate Diaz any day of the week, I guarantee that. I’m not very proud of that but he thinks he is Mr. 420, I’ll roll him up and smoke him.” (Transcribed by BJPENN.com)

Gaethje is coming off the loss to Khabib Nurmagomedov in October, while Diaz hasn’t fought since losing to Jorge Masvidal in MSG in November 2019 in a fight for the BMF title.

While Diaz has most recently been competing in the Welterweight division, There is no question a fight between Justin Gaethje and Nate Diaz in a lightweight bout could headline a PPV and do numbers.

Would you want to see Justin Gaethje vs. Nate Diaz? How would it play out?