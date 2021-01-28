UFC lightweight contender Justin Gaethje was delighted to see his former opponent Dustin Poirier knock out “loudmouth” Conor McGregor this past weekend.

‘The Diamond’ avenged his loss to McGregor in fantastic fashion at UFC 257. Poirier wrestled early before chopping at ‘Notorious’ with calf kicks which opened the strikes. Ultimately, Poirier swarmed McGregor in round two and finished the Irishman with a series of powerful punches.

Since then McGregor and his coach, John Kavangh have been talking up a potential trilogy bout with Poirier which could potentially have UFC gold on the line.

“For him to come out and say he wants a title shot next in a rematch with Poirier, or his coach, they are f*****g idiots,” Gaethje said to ESPN. “He has been treated special over and over and over and he didn’t capitalize on this opportunity. That event was for him, that event was for him to win. He wants to be Mr. Humble now but you know he would be an a**hole if he won that fight.

Gaethje went on to say he was happy to see Poirier get the win and delighted to watch “loudmouth” McGregor get knocked out.

“I don’t feel bad for him, I’m happy for Poirier, I’m happy Poirier went out there did his job, and finished him,” Gaethje added. “I love seeing a loudmouth get knocked out, there is nothing that makes me happier. Seeing a piece of s**t get put down, that was great, I loved it.” (Transcribed by BJPENN.com)

Gaethje hasn’t fought since falling short in his bid to unify the lightweight division against Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 254. ‘The Highlight’ landed some nice shots early but ultimately fell to a submission defeat inside two rounds.

Does Justin Gaethje have a point? Is it good watching a loudmouth get knocked out?