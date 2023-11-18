Justin Gaethje backed to fight Max Holloway in BMF title clash at uFC 298 in February: ‘Who wants to see it?’

Justin Gaethje’s manager, Ali Abdelaziz has suggested a BMF championship fight between his client and former undisputed featherweight champion, Max Holloway for UFC 298 in February of next year – floating the eye-catching pairing to fans.

Gaethje, a former interim lightweight champion, minted himself as the second symbolic BMF titleholder under the banner of the promotion back in July in Salt Lake City, landing a second round high-kick KO win over fellow former interim champion, Dustin Poirier in the pair’s rematch at UFC 291.

As for Holloway, the former featherweight champion most recently turned in a spectacular third round knockout win of his own over the retiring, Chan Sung Jung at UFC Singapore back in August, following a prior unanimous decision win over featherweight contender, Arnold Allen.

Justin Gaethje – Max Holloway BMF title fight floated for February

Staking his claim for an undisputed lightweight title fight against the victor of an expected rematch between Islam Makhachev, and Charles Oliveira next year, Arizona native, Justin Gaethje has seen his next bout floated across social media by his manager, Abdelaziz, who suggested a BMF title fight against Hawaiian favorite, Holloway.



“Who wants to see @JustinGaethje vs. Max Holloway February 17 for the BMF title?” Ali Abdelaziz posted on his official X account.

Who wants to see @Justin_Gaethje Vs Max Holloway February 17 for the BMF title ? — Ali Abdelaziz (@AliAbdelaziz00) November 18, 2023

Himself a former interim lightweight champion, Gaethje landed divisional spoils back in 2020 in Jacksonville, Florida, turning in a fifth round standing TKO win over fellow former interim champion, Tony Ferguson.

Competing just once at the lightweight limit during his gold-laden Octagon tenure, Holloway rematched common-foe, Poirier back in 2019 in another interim title battle, dropping a unanimous decision loss to the Lafayette native.

Earlier this week, Holloway was the subject of a call out from former undisputed bantamweight champion, Aljamain Sterling, who confirmed his plans for a featherweight divisional bow at UFC 299 in March of next year.

Would you like to see Justin Gaethje fight Max Holloway next year?