Justin Gaethje Explains His Problem With Al Iaquinta vs Kevin Lee Bout

Justin Gaethje explains his problem with the UFC possibly deciding to book a lightweight fight that would have Kevin Lee take on Al Iaquinta later this year on big FOX. Although the fight has yet to be officially booked. Recent reports have surfaced online that it could go down at the last UFC on FOX event.

The Fight

UFC on FOX 31 (also known as UFC Milwaukee) is set to take place on Saturday, December 15, 2018 at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. The main card will air on FOX Sports 1. The preliminary card will be split broadcasted on FOX Sports 1 and the promotion’s streaming service, UFC Fight Pass.

As seen in the main event of UFC Lincoln at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, Nebraska, Gaethje was able to pick up the first-round KO win over James Vick. A few days after the fight, he took to his official Twitter account where he noted that he is in a position to call his shots. Thus, he’s not a huge fan of Lee fighting Iaquinta.

Justin Gaethje Explains His Problem

This is all due to their history as the former WSOF Champion was slated to fight Iaquinta at UFC Lincoln. However, he decided to back out of the fight. Thus, he wants the first crack at him. He wrote the following:

“I better fight @MoTownPhenom or @ALIAQUINTA before they even think about fighting each other. Al backed out and Kevin is next.”

I better fight @MoTownPhenom or @ALIAQUINTA before they even think about fighting each other. Al backed out and Kevin is next. 💪👊 — Justin Gaethje 🇺🇸 (@Justin_Gaethje) August 28, 2018

Iaquinta is coming off the biggest fight thus far in his pro-MMA career as he agreed to step in on 24 hours notice and fight Khabib Nurmagomedov in the main event of the UFC 223 pay-per-view event after the promotion was seeking a replacement for both Tony Ferguson and Max Holloway. Khabib ended up winning the fight by decision along with the undisputed UFC lightweight title.