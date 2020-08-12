Interim lightweight champion Justin Gaethje says Khabib Nurmagomedov thinks he is untouchable and that will ultimately be the Russian’s downfall when the pair face off at UFC 254.

Gaethje appeared on a recent episode of Michael Bisping’s Believe You Me podcast to preview his upcoming bout against Nurmagomedov. ‘The Highlight’ discussed his tactics for the fight which involves creating a “zone of death” to keep Khahbib at bay, he said.

“We’re not wrestling anymore. There’s gonna be a zone in front of me, it’s not very big. It’s gonna be a zone of death, and I have to represent death every time he enters this zone. That’s what I’m the best at, creating carnage. Creating car crashes.

“So my only goal when I step in there is to create as many car crashes as possible. Whether it be our bodies hitting, our heads hitting, our f**king shoulders hitting, my fist hitting his head, his fist hitting my head, it doesn’t matter – I need to create car crashes because it’s the only way to beat this guy.”

Gaethje takes confidence from the fact even in his losses he was able to inflict serious damage on his opponent and he plans to do the same against the lightweight king at UFC 254.

“I have never not come out of the cage without my opponent being absolutely broken from physical damage,” Gaethje said. “He’s never walked out with a lot of physical damage, so we’re going to see who can impose their will and only one of us will. I do think it’s going to be a battle for the ages.”

Nurmagomedov has been pretty much flawless throughout his MMA career but Gaethje believes his unbeaten opponent has a big psychological weakness that can be exploited.

“I think his biggest weakness is I believe that he thinks he’s infallible,” Gaethje said. “I think if you told him that or brought it to his attention, I believe that he would be very good at explaining to you how he does not believe that, but I believe that he surrounds himself with people who stroke his ego. I believe that culture – this is what I’m counting on anyways – they can stroke your ego, I’ve seen it. I’ve seen it over there. I’ve seen fighters really just surround themselves with a posse that really pumps them up and jacks them up.

“At the end of the day, he breathes oxygen. His brain needs to get oxygen. If I can short-circuit that oxygen supply for half a second, then he’ll go to sleep.” (Transcribed by MMA Fighting)

Do you agree with Justin Gaethje? Does Khabib Nurmagomedov believe he is unbeatable?