Julija Stoliarenko was the star of a worrying scene at the UFC Vegas 22 weigh-ins.

For anyone that missed it, Stoliarenko successfully weighed in for her bantamweight fight with Julia Avila. However, despite making her contracted weight Stoliarenko looked unsteady on the scale before collapsing to the floor. The bout has of course been removed from the UFC Vegas 22 card.

Stoliarenko took to social media soon after the incident to assure fans that she is OK and address exactly what caused her to collapse on the scale.

“Hello everyone, so I want to explain what happened today on the scales at the weigh-ins,” Stoliarenko began. “The problem was not my weight cut. I actually want to say it was actually one of the easiest weight cuts in my career, and the weight was dropping too fast. The main issue I think was that I made weight too early. Basically, the weigh-ins start at 9 a.m. and I was already on weight at 5 a.m. It was just too long of a time on weight. As everybody knows when you cut weight you can not be on this weight for too long because you’re already at the limit of your dehydration. That was an issue why it all happened.

“I’m so upset because right now I’m feeling great,” Stoliarenko added. “I actually feel ready for a fight. My body feels great. I’m still in good shape. I know that I can fight. It just happened that the athletic commission did not clear me for a fight because we are taking care of the fighters. Of course, that situation looked terrible. The UFC also takes care of its fighters. I just want to say sorry for the UFC first of all and the sorriest for Julia Avila. I hope that maybe in the future we can meet up. Gosh, I was so ready for that fight. I was in such good shape and I’m so upset that I can not show people that I prepared for this fight.” (Transcribed by BJPENN.com)

