The UFC Vegas 22 weigh-ins were eventful to say the least.

All fighters on the card hit their marks ahead of the event.

However, it appears Julija Stoliarenko had a tougher time than most while cutting weight.

The bantamweight fighter looked wobbly on the scale before collapsing to the floor.

UFC officials have confirmed to MMA Junkie that her fight with Julia Avila has been scrapped.

Julija Stoliarenko just fainted on the scale #UFCVegas22

MAIN CARD

Derek Brunson (186) vs. Kevin Holland (183)

Gregor Gillespie (155.5) vs. Brad Riddell (155.5)

Cheyanne Buys (116) vs. Montserrat Ruiz (115)

Gustavo Lopez (136) vs. Adrian Yanez (135)

Max Griffin (170.5) vs. Song Kenan (171)

Harry Hunsucker (249) vs. Tai Tuivasa (264.5)

PRELIMS

Macy Chiasson (136) vs. Marion Reneau (136)

Grant Dawson (156) vs. Leonardo Santos (155.5)

Roman Dolidze (185) vs. Trevin Giles (185.5)

Montel Jackson (136) vs. Jesse Strader (137.5)

JP Buys (126) vs. Bruno Silva (126)

Julia Avila (135.5) vs. Julija Stoliarenko (135.5)

