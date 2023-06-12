Former undisputed bantamweight champion, Julianna Peña is steadfast in her opinion, that she is the best female mixed martial artist to ever compete – in the wake of the sudden retirement of arch-rival and former foe, Amanda Nunes over the weekend at UFC 289.

Peña, the current #1 ranked bantamweight contender and former undisputed division champion, has yet to return to the Octagon since July of last year, headlining UFC 277 against the above-mentioned, Nunes, dropping her undisputed bantamweight title in a hugely one-sided unanimous decision loss.

First facing Bahia native, Nunes in the co-main event of UFC 269 in December 2021, Peña turned in a shocking stoppage win over the two-weight champion, submitting the Brazilian with a highlight-reel second round rear-naked choke.

And initially scheduled to headline UFC 289 last weekend in a title trilogy rubber match with Nunes, Peña was forced from the bantamweight title fight after suffering a fractured rib, with Mexican challenger, Irene Aldana replacing her as a result.

Responding to Nunes’ victory over Aldana and subsequent immediate retirement from mixed martial arts, Peña, who has now been denied a decider with the former two-weight champion, claimed she forced Nunes into a retirement due to her ability.

Expected to be involved in a vacant title fight at the bantamweight limit, Peña has been called out by former title challenger, Raquel Pennington, while flyweight contender, Erin Blanchfield, has reportedly offered to make a division climb in pursuit of a title fight with Peña.

Julianna Peña touts her own ability following UFC 289

Despite the retirement of Nunes – whom many have considered to be the greatest female mixed martial artist of all time, according to Peña, she herself, is actually the best female fighter to ever compete in combat sports.

“The greatest female fighter of all time, according to me, is me,” Julianna Peña told Ariel Helwani on The MMA Hour. “You wanna know why? Because, I’m not a fighter, I’m a warrior. I’m a warrior that lives inside and that’s the difference.”

“Amanda’s (Nunes) a fighter, and I’m a warrior,” Julianna Peña explained. “I’m the greatest warrior and I’m the greatest fighter of all time. And I believe that with my heart, because I never stop coming. You’re gonna have to put me to sleep, or knock me the f*ck out, to get me to stop coming after you.”