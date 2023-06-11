Julianna Pena seems to be next in line after the greatest female UFC fighter of all time retired at UFC 289. The path to the throne has opened up tremendously for people, and it is now rumored that Pena could be facing a fighter who, if victorious, would become the youngest female champion in UFC history.

Amanda Nunes cruised to a seemingly easy decision victory over Irene Aldana at UFC 289. The legendary Brazilian fighter was just too much for the young Mexican contender. Nunes dominated Aldana in all aspects of the fight and exacted her will whenever she pleased. Aldana did land a few good shots, and even got back to her feet with relative ease early into the fight, but ‘The Lionness’ was just too much for her.

Nunes retired after scoring the decision victory, and the legacy she’s leaving behind on the sport will surely be remembered forever. There’s no doubt that she is the greatest female fighter to ever live, but, she’s leaving the UFC behind in a questionable position.

As of now, there are no clear contenders to contest her vacated throne besides Julianna Pena, who defeated Nunes at UFC 269 in what was one of the most surprising upsets of all time. ‘The Lionness’ would snatch back the throne at UFC 277, and the trilogy fight between the two was actually supposed to go down at UFC 289. However, due to broken ribs suffered in training camp, ‘The Venezuelan Vixen’ was forced to pull out and Irene Aldana took her place.

Julianna Pena and Erin Blacnhfield for the vacant women’s bantamweight title?

As reported by MMA journalist Aaron Bronsteter on Twitter, the young Erin Blanchfield has now “thrown her hat in” for the opportunity to fight for the now-vacant UFC bantamweight title against Julianna Pena.

“One candidate throwing her name in the hat for the vacant bantamweight title is Erin Blanchfield,” Bronsteter said on Twitter. “…With a Grasso/Valentina bout expected to be next at flyweight, she is interested in facing Pena for the vacant title and becoming the youngest female UFC champion ever.”

With a Grasso/Valentina bout expected to be next at flyweight, she is interested in facing Pena for the vacant title and becoming the youngest female UFC champion ever. — Aaron Bronsteter (@aaronbronsteter) June 11, 2023

A young and hungry UFC superstar, ‘Cold Blooded’ Erin Blanchfield shows incredible promise. At 11-1, she’s shown she will not be defeated easily in her pursuit for UFC gold. What’s more impressive is where Blanchfield accrued these wins at. All of her professional fights come from either Invicta FC (the premier feeder organization for all the top female UFC talent) or the UFC itself. She’s actually 5-0 inside the UFC octagon, with wins over superb opponents such as the dangerous veteran Jessica Andrade and the exciting and hard-hitting Molly McCann.

As far as if Blanchfield will get her desire to battle for the UFC gold, that remains to be seen. However, the UFC has historically shown they love making history, and, “Youngest female champion in UFC history” does have quite a ring to it.

