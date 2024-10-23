Judge grants approval to UFC antitrust lawsuit settlement of $375 million: ‘We are pleased’

This week, sitting judge Richard Boulware granted a initial preliminary approval of new terms of an antitrust lawsuit settlement of $375,000,000 in the Zuffa vs. Le suit, with the UFC releasing a statement noting their intent and happiness to move closer to being an end to the ongoing litigation.

The current lawsuit, filed by a host of fighter back in 2014 including Octagon alums, Cung Le and Nate Quarry, was the subject of a prior settlement agreement earlier this aumme, however, terms including a $335,000,000 settlement to fighters involved was initial dismissed by the above-mentioned Boulware.

Judge grants preliminary approval to new settlement from UFC in Zuffa vs. Le lawsuit

However, this week, amid the tabling of new terms as well as a $375,000,000 lawsuit settlement fee, Boulware has granted initial preliminary approval to the new agreement, with attorneys representing the fighters in question releasing a confirmation statement.

“The $375 million all cash recovery provides a swift and significant payment to the Class against the delay, costs, and risks of a trial and appeals,” Attorneys representing fighters said in a statement released to MMA Fighting. “As discussed above, Plaintiffs had initially proposed to allocate 75% of the Prior Settlement to the Le Class (75% of $335 million is $251.25 million), and thus this Settlement would increase the amount going to the Le Class by $123.75 million. Plaintiffs subsequently proposed to allocate 90% of the Prior Settlement to the Le Class (90% of $335 million is $301.5 million), and in that light, this Settlement involves $73.5 million more for the Le Class.

“Under the Settlement, Le Class members would recover (on average), after all fees and costs are deducted, $250,000. Thirty-five Class members would net over $1 million; nearly 100 fighters would net over $500,000; more than 200 fighters would recover over $250,000; over 500 fighters would net in excess of $100,000; and nearly 800 would recover over $50,000. By any reasonable measure, the Settlement, if approved, would put “life changing” cash into the hands of the families of several hundred fighters now.”

Furthermore, following news of a new settlement reached and preliminary approved by Judge Boulware, a statement released to MMA Fighting from the UFC commented how the promotion were “pleased” to making another step to bringing an end to the Zuffa vs. Le case.

“Today’s decision is welcome news for both parties,” UFC said in a statement released. “We are pleased to be another step closer to bringing the Le case to a close.”