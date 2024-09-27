UFC reaches new $375 million agreement in antitrust lawsuit with Le plaintiffs

The UFC-backed TKO Group have reach a new settlement agreement of $375,000,000 with the plaintiffs of a Le vs. Zuffa case, with an initial agreement rejected by a sitting judge earlier this summer.

In a new settlement floated — exclusive to the Le vs. Zuffa case rather than the Johnson vs. Zuffa case, a proposed settlement of $375,000,000 has been tabled by the organization representatives, and is awaiting acceptance by the judge currently presiding over the case.

On Sept. 26, 2024, TKO reached an agreement with the plaintiffs to settle all claims asserted in the Le case for an aggregate amount of $375 million payable in installments over an agreed-upon period of time by the Company and its subsidiaries following the courts denial of an earlier proposed settlement agreement,” A press release confirmed this week. “The terms of the Updated Settlement Agreement have been memorialized in a long-form agreement, which will be submitted to the court for approval. The Company anticipates that the settlement amount will be deductible for tax purposes.”

UFC address Judge Richard Boulware’s concerns in new statement released

Furthermore, UFC released a statement regarding the tabling of a new agreement this week, directly referring to presiding Judge Richard Boulware’s reservations regarding the initial agreement reached earlier this summer.

New UFC antitrust settlement explained in 90 seconds. pic.twitter.com/sXG0HIrozd — Erik Magraken (@erikmagraken) September 26, 2024

“We have reached a revised agreement with plaintiffs to settle the Le case with terms we believe address Judge Richard Boulware’s concerns,” A statement released read. “While we believe the original settlement was fair — a sentiment that was also shared by plaintiffs — we feel it is in the best interests of all parties to bring this litigation to a close. As for the Johnson case, that process is in very early stages, and a motion to dismiss the complaint remains pending.”

Amid the latest development, it would appear Judge Richard Boulware must now make another decision on the suitability and fairness of a new offer tabled in the Le vs. Zuffa case — with the UFC confirming their intentions to bring an end to the ongoing litigation.