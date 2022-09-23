Exclusive | Krzysztof Jotko previews 185lb clash vs. Brendan Allen: “He fights very emotional and very stupid”

At UFC Fight Night: Dern vs. Yan, Krzysztof Jotko will look to extend his winning streak to 3, when he takes on Brendan ‘All In’ Allen.

The 33-year-old Polish fighter sat down with James Lynch of LowKickMMA to discuss the upcoming bout.

When asked how he felt about the match-up, Jotko stated; “[Brendan Allen] is a tough opponent, but in my opinion, he fights very emotional and very stupid.”

Allen is also in the process of putting together a win streak of his own, having defeated Sam Alvey and Jacob Malkoun in his most recent walks to the octagon. He has earned a victory in 7 of his 9 appearances whilst signed with the UFC.

In recognition of Allen’s Jiu Jitsu abilities, Jotko has been using Johnny Eblen and Dalton Rosta as training partners. Both Eblen and Rosta have backgrounds in wrestling, which Jotko will look to utilize in order to properly prepare for his upcoming bout.

Jotko only has 1 win via submission throughout his 24 professional wins. In comparison, Allen is heavily favored in that department, with 10 submission stoppages. Considering these statistics, it’s a fair statement to claim that the Poland native will have to bring his A-game when it comes to the ground in this bout.

When asked about possible weaknesses in the game of his opponents, Jotko noted that Allen tends to lose momentum as he gets pressured by his opponents: “Yeah, I watched [all of] his fights, he starts good but when he starts to get emotional and takes a lot of punches so it will be the same with me.”

Jotko was likely referring to Allen’s bouts against Sean Strickland and Chris Curtis, in which, when he was faced with adversity and heavy pressure, he seemed to fade. He lost both fights via TKO in the 2nd round, and they are his only two losses in the UFC.

Could Jotko benefit from Allen’s “weakness”?