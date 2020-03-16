Josh Thomson: Cris Cyborg ‘Dismantles’ Amanda Nunes In Rematch

Spread the word!













Josh Thomson believes Cris Cyborg would beat Amanda Nunes if they ever fought in a rematch.

Nunes shocked the world when she knocked Cyborg out in one round to become the new UFC women’s featherweight champion back in December 2018. Cyborg — who previously hadn’t suffered defeat since her pro debut in 2005 — campaigned for a rematch afterward. However, UFC president Dana White repeatedly claimed that she never wanted one, leading many to question who was telling the truth.

In the end, Cyborg fought and outpointed Felicia Spencer before getting released from the UFC last summer after a public spat with White. She would go on to sign with Bellator where she is the current women’s featherweight champion after knocking out Julia Budd in January.

Nunes, meanwhile, has since enjoyed successful title defenses over Holly Holm and Germaine de Randamie with many now labelling her as the GOAT of women’s mixed martial arts.

Thomson, however, disagrees as he feels one loss shouldn’t discredit Cyborg’s dominance over the years.

“I don’t understand how people can say after one loss that you are not the GOAT of women’s MMA,” he said (via @BellatorMMANews). “Cris Cyborg is hands down the best women’s MMA fighter I’ve ever seen.

“If they fought again, I think Cris just dismantles Amanda.”

Thomson’s comments should be taken with a grain of salt as he was previously with Bellator before announcing his MMA retirement.

Regardless, what do you make of his comments?