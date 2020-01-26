Bellator 238 Results: Julia Budd vs. Cris Cyborg

Spread the word!













LowKickMMA will be bringing you Bellator 238 results throughout the night tonight (Sat. January 25, 2020) from The Forum in Inglewood, California.

In the main event of the night, Julia Budd puts her Bellator women’s featherweight championship up for grabs against promotion newbie Cris Cyborg. Also, Darion Caldwell will take on Adam Borics. The main card also features names such as Juan Archuleta, Henry Corrales, Sergio Pettis, and many more.

Check out LowKickMMA’s Bellator 238 results below. You can also watch the preliminary card live with us in the video player below. Also, make sure to follow along with us on Twitter @LowKick_MMA:

Bellator 238 Results

Main Card (DAZN, 10 p.m. ET)

Women’s featherweight: (C) Julia Budd vs. Cris Cyborg

(C) Julia Budd vs. Cris Cyborg Featherweight: Darrion Caldwell vs. Adam Borics

Darrion Caldwell vs. Adam Borics Featherweight: Juan Archuleta vs. Henry Corrales

Juan Archuleta vs. Henry Corrales Bantamweight: Sergio Pettis vs. Alfred Khashakyan

Sergio Pettis vs. Alfred Khashakyan Welterweight: Raymond Daniels vs. Jason King

Raymond Daniels vs. Jason King Women’s strawweight: Ava Knight vs. Emilee King

Prelims (LowKickMMA, 7:30 p.m. ET)

Featherweight: Aaron Pico vs. Daniel Carey

Aaron Pico vs. Daniel Carey Featherweight: AJ Agazarm vs. Adel Altamimi

AJ Agazarm vs. Adel Altamimi Featherweight: Jay-Jay Wilson vs. Mario Navarro

Jay-Jay Wilson vs. Mario Navarro Welterweight: Miguel Jacob def. David Pacheco via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-26, 30-27)

Miguel Jacob def. David Pacheco via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-26, 30-27) Lightweight: Anthony Taylor def. Chris Avila via majority decision (28-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Anthony Taylor def. Chris Avila via majority decision (28-28, 29-28, 29-28) Catchweight (180 pounds): Curtis Millender def. Moses Murrietta via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-26, 30-26)

Curtis Millender def. Moses Murrietta via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-26, 30-26) Catchweight (160 pounds): Brandon Bender vs. Joshua Jones

Brandon Bender vs. Joshua Jones Lightweight: Ricardo Seixas vs. Dominic Clark

Ricardo Seixas vs. Dominic Clark Featherweight: Tony Bartovich vs. Jarrett Connor

**Keep refreshing for live results**