Bellator 238 Results: Julia Budd vs. Cris Cyborg

LowKickMMA will be bringing you Bellator 238 results throughout the night tonight (Sat. January 25, 2020) from The Forum in Inglewood, California.
In the main event of the night, Julia Budd puts her Bellator women’s featherweight championship up for grabs against promotion newbie Cris Cyborg. Also, Darion Caldwell will take on Adam Borics. The main card also features names such as Juan Archuleta, Henry Corrales, Sergio Pettis, and many more.
Check out LowKickMMA’s Bellator 238 results below. You can also watch the preliminary card live with us in the video player below. Also, make sure to follow along with us on Twitter @LowKick_MMA:
Bellator 238 Results
Main Card (DAZN, 10 p.m. ET)
- Women’s featherweight: (C) Julia Budd vs. Cris Cyborg
- Featherweight: Darrion Caldwell vs. Adam Borics
- Featherweight: Juan Archuleta vs. Henry Corrales
- Bantamweight: Sergio Pettis vs. Alfred Khashakyan
- Welterweight: Raymond Daniels vs. Jason King
- Women’s strawweight: Ava Knight vs. Emilee King
Prelims (LowKickMMA, 7:30 p.m. ET)
- Featherweight: Aaron Pico vs. Daniel Carey
- Featherweight: AJ Agazarm vs. Adel Altamimi
- Featherweight: Jay-Jay Wilson vs. Mario Navarro
- Welterweight: Miguel Jacob def. David Pacheco via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-26, 30-27)
- Lightweight: Anthony Taylor def. Chris Avila via majority decision (28-28, 29-28, 29-28)
- Catchweight (180 pounds): Curtis Millender def. Moses Murrietta via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-26, 30-26)
- Catchweight (160 pounds): Brandon Bender vs. Joshua Jones
- Lightweight: Ricardo Seixas vs. Dominic Clark
- Featherweight: Tony Bartovich vs. Jarrett Connor
**Keep refreshing for live results**