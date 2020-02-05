Josh Emmett Targeting Higher-Ranked Opponent Next

Spread the word!













UFC featherweight contender Josh Emmett wants a higher-ranked opponent next.

Emmett is on a two-fight winning streak and has won four of his last five, including victories over Mirsad Bekic, Michael Johnson and Ricardo Lamas. He was recently scheduled to face Arnold Allen at UFC Raleigh last month before having to pull out.

Allen would go on to defeat short-notice opponent Nik Lentz to extend his own winning streak to seven in the UFC. Despite that, Emmett isn’t too keen on rebooking the fight:

“The Allen fight doesn’t really excite me,” Emmett told MMA Junkie. “The only reason I agreed to it was because (matchmaker) Sean (Shelby) said he was the only person available and I didn’t want to be iced any longer. I fought in March (2019) and July 2019 and finished two really tough opponents in devastating fashion after being sidelined for 13 months. I wanted to continue staying active and climbing the ranks, getting me closer to gold.”

Instead, Emmett wants someone ranked higher than him (#9) and believes he’ll rise to the occasion.

“I want to fight someone toward the top, so with another big win I’ll get a shot at what I’ve set out to do,” Emmett added. “I’m tired of fighting behind me and not getting the fights I want. Give me the opportunity and I’ll exceed expectations and rise to the occasion.

“I’m hoping to fight in May or June. It would be nice to fight on a big pay-per-view event on the main card instead of a ‘Fight Night’ or mobile app card for once.”

Whether he’ll get his wish on both fronts remains to be seen.

Who do you think Emmett should face next?