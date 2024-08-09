Chad Mendes claims 2014 rematch fight with Jose Aldo likely ‘Took 10 years’ off his life

Veteran former featherweight title challenger, Chad Mendes has revealed his rematch clash with inaugural divisional champion, Jose Aldo back in 2014, likely took “10 years off” his life – claiming it was a tougher matchup than his title clash with Conor McGregor.

Mendes, a former title challenger at the featherweight limit on three separate occasions, called time on his mixed martial arts career back in 2018, turning in a Fight of the Night matchup with former champion, Alexander Volkanovski en route to a second round knockout loss to the Australian.

However, twice fighting Manaus favorite, Aldo for undisputed gold during their respective tenures in the UFC, Chad Mendes was first finished with a buzzer-beating knee KO, before then pushing the champion the distance in a 2014 rematch.

Chad Mendes heaps praise on Jose Aldo

And revealing his re-run with Aldo comes as his toughest fight in his storied mixed martial arts career, Team Alpha MMA staple, Mendes revealed he was urinating blood immediately after his showdown in Brazil with the veteran.

“(Jose) Aldo is a beast,” Chad Mendes told MMA Fighting. “I still tell everybody to this day that was my toughest fight. Everyone always thinks it’s Conor McGregor, but it wasn’t. Aldo was next level, I think that [fight] took ten years off my life, I would say. “That night, when I got back to the hotel, I was p*ssing blood. I’d never had that happen in any of my fights. I was pretty beat up after that fight.

(🎥: @guicruzzz) pic.twitter.com/yjIzhHDaZQ — MMA Fighting (@MMAFighting) August 8, 2024

During his tenure in mixed martial arts, Mendes has turned in notable career victories over the likes of Rani Yahya, Darren Elkins, Clay Guida, Ricardo Lamas, and Myles Jury to name a few.

Competing in the BKFC (Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship) back in April of last year, Mendes suffered a close, split decision loss against former undisputed UFC lightweight champion, Eddie Alvarez.