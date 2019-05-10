Jose Aldo May Not Return To UFC Competition Until 2021

Spread the word!













Soak it in fight fans. Because 2019 might be the last you see of Jose Aldo for a while.

Speaking to MMA Junkie, the former 145-pound king revealed that he plans on taking a year off of competition soon to enjoy life:

“It will all depend on this year,” Aldo said. “I think I’m giving it my all this year so I can get the new title shot and who knows. I don’t know about 2020, because I want to take one year to not do anything. Like a sabbatical, so I can just enjoy life a bit and maybe return. So I don’t know about 2020, but 2021 it could be.”



As for what Aldo foresees for himself in the near future, he believes a big win tomorrow night (Sat. May 11, 2019) against Alex Volkanovski at UFC 237 will earn him a title opportunity. With a victory, Aldo predicts a title shot in December is the next move:

“I think, until December, I’ll be fighting for a belt,” Aldo said. “After this one, with a win, I don’t think there’s another fight that isn’t for the title.”



Aldo is currently on a two-fight win streak. He has defeated the likes of Jeremy Stephens and Renato Moicano via TKO in his last outings. Now, he looks to take out another rising featherweight star in Volkanovski. Should he knock off Volkanovski as well, it will be hard to deny the former champion another crack at the title.