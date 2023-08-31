Former UFC welterweight, Jorge Masvidal teases a potential comeback fight against Justin Gaethje.

For as long as there has been professional fighting, there has been those who have struggled to walk away form it. Fighting becomes a huge part of their identity, so once a career ends (or when it should end) it leaves a huge whole in their life and leaves them trying to figure out who there are beyond something which has enveloped most of their life.

This is something that the recently retired Masvidal may be dealing with as the former ‘BMF’ champion recently discussed the possibility of a return to action.

The 38-year-old retired following his unanimous decision loss against Gilber Burns in April of this year.

“I just don’t feel the same way when I get there,” Masvidal stated during his retirement speech. “It’s been 20 long years, I love you all.”

Jorge Masvidal calls out Justin Gaethje

Now in a recent interview with ESPN, Masvidal teased a potential cash with the newly crowned BMF champion, Gaethje.

“I think he should defend it against me,” Masvidal said. “That’s what should happen. If I was to come back to the sport. That’s a big if. I never knock off coming back to fight, ‘cause I love fighting. I love fighting. It’s my favourite pastime, It’s my favourite sport, it’s my way of life. So I can never say I’m not gonna fight.” (H/T MMA News)

Gaethje scored an impressive knockout win over Dustin Poirier last month at UFC 291, earning himself the BMF title, which was created for Masvidal’s headlining fight against Nate Diaz.

Jorge Masvidal discusses potential return in an interview with ESPN’s Marc Raimondi

