Jorge Masvidal Says Kamaru Usman Was ‘Better Man,’ Wants Rematch

Jorge Masvidal will do whatever it takes to get a rematch with Kamaru Usman.

Masvidal stepped in on six days notice to challenge Usman for the welterweight title in the UFC 251 headliner on Saturday night.

Despite a promising start from Masvidal, Usman eventually took him to his world as he dominated him for the rest of the fight with his wrestling and clinch work. In the end, Usman defended his title for the second time after earning a unanimous decision win.

Masvidal Believes He Could Surpass Usman

Although Masvidal did take the fight on six days notice, he was certainly training throughout and had no excuses for the loss.

That said, he will do whatever he can do get a rematch as he has no plans on retiring without winning the welterweight title.

“I hate coming up short,” Masvidal said at the post-fight press conference. “I’m not going to make no excuses, he was the better man tonight. There were some areas where I didn’t give him enough credit and there were some areas where I felt with a better training camp, I could definitely surpass him.

“I think I showed a lot of my wrestling on six days notice. I’m too easy to take down or hold down on the ground. … He won fair and square. I’ll do whatever it takes to get back in front of that man and compete again and get my hand raised.”

As for who he could fight next? Nothing is certain for now, though Leon Edwards certainly could be an interesting option given the rankings and their backstory.

But one thing is for sure — it won’t be against Colby Covington.

“The fragile guy with the MAGA hat, definitely not him. Because he got finished by this guy [Usman] with a full training camp. He had like 12 weeks and he got finished so I think that guy is below me,” Masvidal added. “… Definitely not that punk. Leon Edwards, I don’t know, if the numbers make sense. Whoever it is, if the numbers make sense and it gets me closer to the title.”

