Jorge Masvidal Says Fight With Ben Askren Will End ‘Painfully And Brutally’ For ‘Funky’

Jorge Masvidal and Ben Askren will finally enter the Octagon on Saturday to settle their differences. The two have had trash-talk going back-and-forth since Askren beat Robbie Lawler at UFC 235, and said he wanted the winner of Darren Till vs. Masvidal, which Masvidal one.

Masvidal has said he wants to break Askren’s face, as well as “Funky” believing “Gamebred” knows he has no chance to win. But, the 34-year-old doesn’t believe that. Rather, he says it will be a painful night for the former Olympic wrestler:

“We’re gonna do it painfully and brutally,” Masvidal said at open workouts (as transcribed by MMA Fighting). “That’s for sure. I don’t like this dude as everybody here knows, so it’s gonna be brutal. It’s gonna be painful. I don’t know what round, but it’s gonna be painful.”

Although Masvidal believes he will knock Askren out, he believes it will be a different fight than Till. Why? Well, “Gamebred” can’t assure “Funky” will wake up:

“This is different,” Masvidal said. “Darren Till woke up eventually, I don’t know if brother’s going to wake up.”

In the end, Masvidal is confident he hands Askren the first loss of his career and is even kind enough to let him order what he wants:

“I’m gonna give him options,” Masvidal said. “We got all the way from the three-piece and the soda to the family pack with a two-liter soda, he can pick out what he wants.”