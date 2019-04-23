Photo: Jorge Masvidal Unveils Official ‘Three-Piece & A Soda’ T-Shirt

Jorge Masvidal has capitalized off the hype of his infamous “three-piece with a soda” line after piecing up Leon Edwards backstage at UFC London last month.

“Gamebred” took to Twitter to release the official t-shirt based off the quote. Check it out here:

Site is live. Buy the shirt from the only legal place https://t.co/ax27VGDSGY pic.twitter.com/jAAJWJW21z — Jorge Masvidal UFC (@GamebredFighter) April 22, 2019

Masvidal defeated Darren Till in devastating fashion at UFC London last month (Sat. March 16, 2019). A hellacious hook in the second round shut the Englishman’s lights out in brutal fashion. Now, he will square off with former ONE and Bellator welterweight champion Ben Askren. The winner will likely have a claim at an upcoming 170-pound title shot.

That fight goes down at UFC 239 on July 6. However, in the co-main event of UFC London, Edwards continued his climb within the division. A split decision win over Gunnar Nelson advanced him up the welterweight ranks. Backstage, Edwards began to jaw off at Masvidal about a future fight.

Edwards, flanked by his brother and fellow mixed martial artist Fabian, made Masvidal feel threatened, prompting him to hit Edwards with the “three-piece with a soda.” Perhaps Edwards and Masvidal will get to settle their differences at some point down the line.

For now, the former Miami street fighter approaches a much more high-profile fight with “Funky” at International Fight Week.