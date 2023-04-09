Gilbert Burns scored one of the biggest wins of his career on Saturday night in the co-main event of UFC 287.

Emanating from Miami-Dade Arena, the crowd was firmly behind Burns’ opponent Jorge Masvidal, but it wasn’t enough to bring him back into the win column against the No. 5 ranked welterweight contender.

Both fighters took a very measured approach in the early going with Jorge Masvidal working the calf kick. Burns also remained cautious, respecting Masvidal’s power. As we got to the four-minute mark, both fighters began to let their fists fly with Burns landing a solid right hand. Burns followed that up with a lightning-quick late-round takedown and dropped a series of hammer fists as the first-round bell sounded.

In the opening seconds of the second round, Burns landed a left hand that sat Masvidal down. ‘Gamebred’ quickly got back to his feet, but found himself pulled off the ground and slammed to the ground with Burns sitting comfortably in top position. Masvidal was able to work his way back up and separate with 30 seconds to go, but by then there was not much he could do to swing the round in his favor.

Gilbert Burns came out in the third taking his time, but by the two-minute mark, he began throwing heavy leather and caught Masvidal clean with a big right hand. Burns delivered a three-punch combo that backed Masivdal to the fence. Gamebred’ encouraged Burns to keep coming forward, but Burns refused to take the bait and instead initiated a clinch with 90 seconds to go. Burns managed to get Masvidal to the mat and was able to keep him there through the end of the contest.

Official Result: Gilbert Burns def. Jorge Masvidal via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)

Check Out Highlights From Jorge Masvidal vs. Gilbert Burns at UFC 287 Below:

Jorge Masvidal walking out to Scarface in Miami.



Absolute SCENES #UFC287pic.twitter.com/NafpLbzpJ3 — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) April 9, 2023

Gilbert Burns & Jorge Masvidal getting the rare non-title co-main event pre fight face off #UFC287 pic.twitter.com/j6RJhu1a9j — Kevin Thang (@Skip2MyJays) April 9, 2023

Woww what a 1st round! it's close.



Jorge Masvidal you got this!#UFC287 pic.twitter.com/33BgVKxJ3F — Austin (@r_Austinn) April 9, 2023

Good round Gilbert burns.



still hoping for a Masvidal Win, forgive me😅 pic.twitter.com/OkwrVTHqwi — Austin (@r_Austinn) April 9, 2023