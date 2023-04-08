UFC president, Dana White has confirmed that former two-time welterweight title challenger, Jorge Masvidal would earn a shot at welterweight gold should he defeat Gilbert Burns on home soil this weekend at UFC 287 – claiming he would be interested in booking the Floridian against current titleholder, Leon Edwards.

Attempting to snap a three-fight losing skid this weekend in Miami, the current #11 ranked welterweight contender, Masvidal has been sidelined since March of last year at UFC 272 – dropping a one-sided unanimous decision win to former interim champion, Colby Covington.

And ahead of UFC 287, the American Top Team mainstay claimed that he would be fighting Edwards for the championship before Covington, if he manages to defeat Brazilian contender, Burns this weekend.

However, according to reports this month, the UFC are working on an undisputed welterweight title fight between Edwards and Covington to take main event honors at UFC 291 in July – in a potential return to the UK for the organization.

Dana White lays out path to title shot for UFC veteran, Jorge Masvidal

White, has also, however, claimed that should Masvidal defeat the perennial challenger, Burns at UFC 287, and Edwards successfully defends his title against Covington – the winning parties would likely find themselves on a collision course.

“Let me tell you what’s going to happen, if he (Jorge Masvidal) goes in against a guy like Gilbert Burns, whom I have a ton of respect for. Gilbert Burns is an absolute badass,” Dana White told TMZ Sports during a recent interview.

“Then you have Colby Covington versus Leon Edwards,” Dana White explained. “And if Leon Edwards beats Colby Covington, the history between Leon Edwards and Jorge Masvidal, and they both win these fights, that fight will be so huge. People would be dying to see that fight. It would be absolutely massive, and maybe we do it back in Miami.”

Initially booked to settle their differences at UFC 269 back in December of 2021, Masvidal withdrew from the their welterweight grudge match due to an undisclosed injury.