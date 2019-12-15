Jorge Masvidal Reacts To Colby Covington Getting TKO’d At UFC 245

Spread the word!













Things certainly did not go Colby Covington’s way at UFC 245 last night (Sat. December 14, 2019).

Covington challenged Kamaru Usman for the welterweight title in the pay-per-view’s (PPV) main event. After a close back-and-forth heading into the fifth and final round, Covington, who was dealing with a broken jaw after the third round, was put away by Usman in the closing minute of the round.

Now, Covington’s former friend-turned-enemy, Jorge Masvidal, took to Twitter to offer his reaction to the loss. Masvidal poked fun at Covington for breaking his jaw, which will likely need to be wired shut, before again accusing him of not paying his coach.

“They say never kick a man when he is down but you not a man. Should’ve paid my coach, it’s cheaper than getting your jaw wired shut.”

They say never kick a man when he is down but you not a man. Should’ve paid my coach, it’s cheaper than getting your jaw wired shut #thecrucifixation — Jorge Masvidal UFC (@GamebredFighter) December 15, 2019

Masvidal could very well be the next man to challenge Usman for the 170-pound title. Coming off of the best year of his career, and, arguably, a run worthy of 2019 Fighter Of The Year, “Gamebred” could kick off 2020 with a welterweight title fight. Of course, he has several other options available to him as well, such as big money fights with Conor McGregor or Nick Diaz.

What do you think about Masvidal’s reaction to Covington’s TKO loss?