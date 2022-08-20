Jorge Masvidal predicts UFC 278 main event between Kamaru Usman and Leon Edwards: “It’s not like Usman is perfect”

UFC welterweight, Jorge Masvidal shares his thoughts on this weekend’s main event between Kamaru Usman and Leon Edwards.

Reigning welterweight champion, Kamaru Usman is set to make his sixth title defense when he takes on Leon Edwards, nearly seven years on from their first meeting back in 2015.

Both have gone undefeated since their first fight, beating names such as Colby Covington, Nate Diaz, Gilbert Burns, and Rafael dos Anjos between them.

While the bookmakers have Usman as a sizeable favorite at -400, Edwards is expected to present Usman with some problems, with some believing there will be a new champion come Sunday morning.

Jorge Masvidal weighs in

‘BMF’ champion, Jorge Masvidal, recently shared his thoughts on the main event, feeling Usman’s wrestling may be the deciding factor, but giving Edwards a fighting chance

“I think Kamaru wins. I don’t think he stops him or nothing, I just think he wins. I think he finds a way to get him, take him down, control him, throw a couple strikes, take him down, you know?” Jorge Masvidal told MMAFighting.

“I could see Leon winning, you know, cause it’s a fight, anybody could win, I could see him catch him with a head kick or a knee or something and stopping him because it’s not like Usman is perfect. Nobody is perfect in this sport. He could easily get caught and get put away. But I’m leaning towards Usman.”

Masvidal has history with both fighters, having fought Usman twice in two failed attempts to win the welterweight title. In the first, Masvidal would step in on late notice to face Usman, a bout he would lose by a wide decision. The rematch however would be an ugly affair for ‘Gamebred’, as he would be knocked out cold by Usman in the second round.

As for Edwards, Masvidal would send shockwaves around the MMA world when after defeating Darren Till in London, he would have a backstage fight with Edwards.

Masvidal would approach Edwards with his hand behind his back before punching the Jamaican multiple time in the face, then birthing the now infamous ‘thee piece and a soda’ phrase.

