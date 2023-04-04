Jorge Masvidal may have taken his love for Scarface a little too far, drawing the ire of UFC fans.

Gamebred’ is just days away from his return to the Octagon after more than a year on the sidelines. Riding a three-fight losing streak, Jorge Masvidal will look to get back into the win column against the No. 5 ranked welterweight contender Gilbert Burns in the UFC 287 co-main event this Saturday night.

Ahead of his highly anticipated return, ‘Gamebred’ was featured on Episode 1 of UFC 287 Embedded. During his segment, the Miami native decided to show off some of his “hardware” while quoting Tony Montana, the main character from the classic 1983 Brian De Palma film.

“Say hello to my little friend,” Masvidal said. “Usually don’t like, you know, showing the pieces off and stuff. But you’re in my casa, right? My house. So we’ll show you some of the hardware we keep on deck. It’s not loaded, don’t worry. But this is just in case anybody gets personal.”

It was then that Jorge Masvidal pointed the gun directly at the cameraman, a move that quickly drew criticism from fans online. You can watch the segment in question at the 7:35 mark below.

“Did he really point a gun at the UFC Embedded camera man and actually pull the trigger? That’s just nuts. (I know he said it’s not loaded but how many people have died/been wounded after thinking that?) Wow… just wow.”

One commenter can’t imagine toting a gun around on camera is the smartest move for a man who will be facing a criminal trial for allegedly assaulting a co-worker outside of a Miami steakhouse in March 2022.

“Hilarious if the fight got canceled cuz Jorge got arrested for violating bail conditions.”

Jorge Masvidal is expected to go on trial on May 22 following a pre-trial hearing scheduled for May 10. Gamebred’ is accused of attacking former friend turned bitter rival Colby Covington in Miami weeks removed from their UFC 272 clash.

Covington earned a unanimous decision victory, but the rivalry was far from over in the eyes of Masvidal. If convicted, ‘Gamebred’ faces up to 15 years in prison on the aggravated battery charge in Florida.