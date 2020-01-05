Jorge Masvidal Plans To Help Put Out Australia Wildfires

Spread the word!













UFC welterweight Jorge Masvidal had a tremendous 2019 inside the mixed martial arts (MMA) cage, and is looking to kick off 2020 by doing some humanitarian work.

Masvidal recently took to Twitter to reveal his plans to travel to Australia in February. Upon his visit, which will see all proceeds go to help with relief efforts from the recent wildfires, Masvidal actually wants to physically help put the fires out as well. Here’s what “Gamebred” had to say.

I’ll be in #Australia in February and would like to help. Proceeds from my visit will go to help but I also want to physically help put out the fires #theresurrection https://t.co/OMuOkfxMcY — Jorge Masvidal UFC (@GamebredFighter) January 4, 2020

The Australian wildfires have taken a terrible toll on its locals, with at least 23 people having been reported dead, along with over 1,300 homes being destroyed. It’s nice to see someone with Masvidal’s platform use their voice to try and help out during this difficult time. As for his career inside the Octagon, Masvidal is awaiting his next bout announcement.

After capturing the UFC’s BMF Title in November, Masvidal has a plethora of potential opponents waiting for him; such as possible matchups with current champion Kamaru Usman, Conor McGregor, or even Colby Covington. It will certainly be interesting to see what’s next for “Gamebred.”

