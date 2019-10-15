Jorge Masvidal Open To Rematching Ben Askren

Spread the word!













Jorge Masvidal is willing to run things back with Ben Askren – on one condition. Recently, “Funky” expressed interest in rematching “Gamebred” at some point down the line in his UFC career.

Masvidal caught wind of the story online, replying to the Tweet by saying he’ll run things back with his former foe if the ex-ONE Championship welterweight champ can rack up a few more wins.

“Get some wins and we can do it #supernecessary“

Get some wins and we can do it #supernecessary https://t.co/cUDt5hiVYQ — Jorge Masvidal UFC (@GamebredFighter) October 14, 2019

Askren replied to Masvidal, saying the Miami native is finally acknowledging that he made him famous.

“I see you are appreciating me make you famous. You’re welcome sucka”

I see you are appreciating me make you famous. You’re welcome sucka https://t.co/5ccpuXEgnF — Ben Askren (@Benaskren) October 14, 2019

Masvidal and Askren initially met back at UFC 239 this summer. “Gamebred” shocked the combat sports world by setting the record for the fastest knockout in UFC history. He nailed Askren with a flying knee right out the gate, clocking in a finish at five seconds – a record that will likely never be beaten. Now, Masvidal will square off with Nate Diaz at UFC 244 from Madison Square Garden on November 2.

The pair will be competing for the Baddest Mother F*cker Championship. As for Askren, he’s approaching a grappling showdown with jiu-jitsu ace Demian Maia in Singapore. If Askren can pick up a win, he’ll be right back on track to getting back into the 170-pound title hunt.

What do you think about Masvidal's willingness to rematch Askren with a few wins?