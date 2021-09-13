Two-time UFC welterweight title challenger, Jorge Masvidal will likely need to score another eye-catching winning spree before a third shot at Octagon gold, however, the Floridian’s interest remains only piqued at the prospect of a third clash with reigning welterweight kingpin, Kamaru Usman.



Headlining UFC 261 in April, Masvidal made a hometown main event appearance at the Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena in the ‘Sunshine State’ — where he dropped a massive second round, one-punch knockout loss to the aforenoted, Usman in a second unsuccessful title tilt.



In July of last year, the Miami native headlined UFC 251 on short notice in his premier welterweight title shot, dropping a rather one-sided, comprehensive unanimous judging loss to the Auchi native Usman, in the latter’s second successful title defense.



The loss to ONX Labs standout, Usman came as Masvidal’s second consecutively — following a stunning run of stoppage successes against the trio of recent headliner, Darren Till, a record-setting knockout of Ben Askren, and a BMF championship success against Nate Diaz.



Masvidal, a staple of American Top Team in Coconut Creek, Florida has earmarked a second Octagon appearance before the end of this year, likely for November of December, however, has sights on a third outing with Usman over any other contender at 170lbs, despite constant links to both Gilbert Burns and Leon Edwards.



“Right now the only fight that I am truly interested in is (Kamaru) Usman,” Masvidal said during a recent live Q&A session with Rumble.com. “I’m going to do whatever it takes to get back in front of Usman. If that means beating up that fragile, never done nothing in the sport guy (Colby Covington), then I’ll beat the crap out of him. My end game and everything for me is getting back in there with Usman so that’s where I’m at right now.” (H/T Nicole Bosco – MyMMANews)



The veteran #6 ranked contender is scheduled to meet with UFC brass in the coming week to trash out his future opponent, however, revealed he is dealing with some anxiety regarding his upcoming fate.



“I’m going to Las Vegas (, Nevada) on Tuesday or Monday and Wednesday and Thursday we have meetings with the UFC so once we get out of those meetings we’ll have a much more clear picture of who, when, and where,” Masvidal explained. “I’m just waiting, I’m just as anxious as you.“



Whilst Masvidal may have to overcome a combination of the aforenoted trio of incoming challenger, Covington or Burns and Edwards, he had noticeably noted his interest in a potential future showdown against the returning Nick Diaz, should the Stockton favorite best Robbie Lawler in an upcoming UFC 266 rematch.