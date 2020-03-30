Jorge Masvidal Offers To Save UFC 249

Spread the word!













Jorge Masvidal is looking to save UFC 249.

Earlier on Monday morning, Khabib Nurmagomedov took to Instagram Live to announce he is stuck in Russia and the event may go on without him. It is a massive blow for MMA fans who were eagerly anticipating Nurmagomedov vs. Ferguson after it has been booked four times in the past. But, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it appears it has been canceled for the fifth time.

“Currently, I am in Dagestan and I am training and preparing every day,” Nurmagomedov said on Instagram Live. “Although I don’t know what am I preparing for because after we came to Russia we also learned that the borders are going to be locked. Same as in the States, the same as in Europe, Emirates, everywhere. The whole world is in quarantine right now.

“So now I am hearing that they are looking to organize it with or without me,” Nurmagomedov continued. “OK, go ahead. Everyone should follow the laws. I am not against it, I know that fighters need to feed their families and pay their bills. I know how hard it is for the fighter. Unless they fight they aren’t getting any money. I am even hearing that they are looking for an opponent for Tony because he is in the States and I am here in Russia.”

Given Nurmagomedov and Ferguson is most likely off, Masvidal took to Twitter to say he is willing to fight on April 18 to save the card.

April 18 I’m free #theresurrection — Jorge Masvidal UFC (@GamebredFighter) March 30, 2020

The BMF champion quickly followed that up to say Kamaru Usman has also been given the date of April 18 but it appears the welterweight champ isn’t interested.

Second time I say yes to the crotch sniffing champ, second time he has a date #theresurrection — Jorge Masvidal UFC (@GamebredFighter) March 30, 2020

Jorge Masvidal and Usman have a rivalry brewing and even got into a verbal scrap at Radio Row during Super Bowl week. It seems likely the two are on a collision course but it could happen sooner than most expect.

What do you make of Jorge Masvidal offering to save UFC 249?