Jorge Masvidal eyes Leon Edwards grudge fight in 2025 return to UFC: ‘Let’s roll the dice’

After penning terms to be represented by Dominance MMA and founder, Ali Abdelaziz earlier this month, veteran striker, Jorge Masvidal has revealed plans to return to the UFC next year — suggesting he and former champion, Leon Edwards finally settle their differences in a title-eliminator next.

Masvidal, a former two-time undisputed welterweight title challenger and the inaugural symbolic BMF champion, departed the promotion a year ago, following a fourth consecutive defeat in the form of a one-sided unanimous decision loss to fellow former title challenger, Gilbert Burns.

Since then, Masvidal competed in a professional boxing rematch against fellow UFC alum, Nate Diaz — dropping a contentious majority decision loss to the Stockton native in his sophomore outing in the squared circle.

Jorge Masvidal eyes grudge fight with Leon Edwards in UFC return

And confirming plans to compete in the UFC next year — potentially as soon as April with the organization linked with a potential trip to his native Miami, the Floridian confirmed plans to lure historic rival, Edwards into a title eliminator upon his return to the Octagon.

“We’ll be coming into the UFC next year,” Jorge Masvidal told Give Me Sport during a recent interview. “I think it would be Leon (Edwards). “Let’s roll the dice for the number one guy in the world. I’ll find out if I am who I say I am. I want to fight the world’s best. “I always have. I’ve been out of the game a little bit. Let’s see what’s possible.”

“We’re betting 100% on me. Leon is scared of me, man,” Jorge Masvidal added. “He’s never wanted this. Here I am, calling out his name. You ain’t got a fight. I ain’t got a fight. What’s up, motherf*cker?”

Slated to fight Birmingham native, Edwards back in 2021 in a main card clash at UFC 269 in December of that year, the pairing between the duo fell to the wayside, with Masvidal withdrawing from the clash due to injury.