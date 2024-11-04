Ex-UFC star Jorge Masvidal inks Ali Abdelaziz as new manager as he eyes Octagon return

Former undisputed welterweight title challenger, Jorge Masvidal — a long-time client of First Round Management, has reportedly penned a deal with Dominance MMA, for stable leader, Ali Abdelaziz to serve as his manager as he plots a return to the Octagon next year.

Masvidal, who twice competed for the undisputed welterweight crown against Abdelaziz’s long-time client, Kamaru Usman in two losing efforts, has been sidelined from the Octagon since his departure back in April of last year following a fourth consecutive loss.

The inaugural symbolic BMF champion, Miami native, Masvidal would suffer a one-sided unanimous decision defeat to fellow former title challenger, Gilbert Burns, before confirming plans to exit the organization.

And in the time since, Masvidal, who heads up Gamebred Fighting Championship, competed in a professional boxing rematch with fellow UFC veteran, Nate Diaz earlier this summer, dropping a decision loss in his sophomore outing in the squared circle.

Plotting a return to action next year in the form of a UFC return, Floridian veteran, Jorge Masvidal has now reportedly turned to prominent manager, Abdelaziz for representation, having severed ties with long-time stable, First Round Management.

Former “BMF” champion Jorge Masvidal — who is currently plotting his return to the UFC — has signed with @AliAbdelaziz00 for management,” MMA Fighting reporter, Damon Martin posted on X tonight: “It’s an honor,” Abdelaziz said. “These guys are real men. This is the type of people I wanna work with.”

"It's an honor," Abdelaziz said. "These guys are real men. This is the type of people I wanna work with." #UFC — Damon Martin (@DamonMartin) November 4, 2024

Without a win since his 2019 headliner with the above-mentioned, Diaz for the inaugural symbolic BMF crown at Madison Square Garden, Masvidal would land an eventual third round doctor’s stoppage TKO win over the Stockton native.

Over the course of his storied Octagon tenure, Masvidal had landed notable triumphs over the likes of Michael Chiesa, Jake Ellenberger, Donald Cerrone, Darren Till, and Ben Askren to name a few.