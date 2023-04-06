Jorge Masvidal has plotted for the future and plans to fight his bitter foe Leon Edwards in England.

Since capturing the world’s attention and headlining a sold-out Madison Square Garden for a one-off BMF belt against Nate Diaz, ‘Gamebred’ has certainly had an eventful timeline.

Unfortunately for the Miami native, he is currently riding a three-fight losing streak, including the first knockout loss of his career to the hands of former champion, Kamaru Usman, in a devastating fashion.

Jorge Masvidal went on to lose a unanimous decision in a personal grudge match against Colby Covington, and even suffered criminal charges afterwards in an shocking event which took place in Florida.

The 38-year-old welterweight is scheduled to fight a dangerous Brazilian this weekend at UFC 287, and his newfound aura is of a confident and refurbished fighter.

Jorge Masvidal claims he is not looking past Gilbert Burns, but he is determined to make an example out of current champion Edwards.

The two fighters have had a viral physical encounter following Masvidal’s violent knockout over Darren Till in London.

A fight between the two seemed inevitable to occur in the octagon, but it never came to fruition.

Now that the roles have flipped, Jorge Masvidal is urgently seeking a final opportunity at UFC gold in his veteran career.

Jorge Masvidal plots future fight with rival, Leon Edwards

During the UFC 287 media day, the #11 ranked welterweight spoke of his current ambitions.

“I never underestimate anybody that has two hands and two feet,” Jorge Masvidal answered. “But, I don’t stop thinking about also that after this fight I’m going to England. I’m gonna use that belt to beat it over Leon’s head and then come back to this great country and defend that belt. So it’s not something that I don’t think of, it’s in the back of my mind definitely.”

As Masivdal prepares to pull off a big upset as a +350 underdog against Burns, Dana White has made it clear that Covington will likely be the next to challenge ‘Rocky’ for his title.

Although he may have lost to Covington, Masvidal believes with a win this weekend UFC fans will be much happier to see him in the cage with Edwards.

“First is Gilbert. Eliminate him in impressive fashion, and there’ll be talk of nobody else fighting for nothing else but me, you know? Last I checked, UFC’s a PPV selling business. B***h-a** Colby ain’t never broke 300,000 PPVs in his life except when he fought me. Leon’s not a PPV draw. All of a sudden, what, they’re just putting on events to put them on? I don’t think so. So as long as I do my job Saturday, everything else will fall into place.”

Will Masvidal pull off a massive upset this weekend?