Former two-time UFC welterweight title challenger, Jorge Masvidal has admitted that he will likely weigh up his career in mixed martial arts come the conclusion of his homecoming this weekend in Florida – particularly if he suffers defeat to opponent, Gilbert Burns.

Masvidal, the current #11 ranked welterweight contender, makes his Octagon return for the first time in over a year this Saturday night in front of a partizan Miami, Florida crowd in his homecoming fight, clashing with one-time title chaser, Burns in a pivotal co-headlining slot.

Featuring prior to a middleweight title fight, Masvidal and Burns’ clash comes prior to a blockbuster championship rematch between Alex Pereira and Israel Adesanya in a bout which promises fireworks.

Sidelined since suffering a one-sided decision loss to former training partner, Colby Covington at UFC 272 back in March of last year, Miami veteran, Jorge Masvidal had dropped a pair of knockout and decision losses to former welterweight champion, Kamaru Usman before his loss to outspoken Clovis native, Covington.

Jorge Masvidal weighing up his future ahead of UFC 287

Without a victory since a symbolic BMF championship win against promotional veteran, Nate Diaz back in 2019, Masvidal admitted that he would likely hang up his gloves from mixed martial arts should he lose to Rio de Janeiro finisher, Burns on home soil at UFC 287.

“This could be the last one,” Jorge Masvidal said during the UFC 287 Countdown show. “If I lose, I’m pretty much calling it quits. But a win against Gilbert (Burns), means that things are heading in the right direction. So, if I roll the dice, and I do everytrhing right, I’m going for it all.” (Transcribed by CurrentSportz)

Despite maintaining he will likely consider his fighting future should he suffer a loss to Burns on Saturday, Masvidal claimed he would fighting welterweight champion, Leon Edwards for division gold with a win over Brazilian.

However, the promotion are currently targeting a welterweight title fight between Edwards and Covington to take headlining honors at an earmarked UFC 291 event on July 22. in London, England – despite Masvidal’s claims that he was privy to “insider information”.