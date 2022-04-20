UFC welterweight Jorge Masvidal stated that he doesn’t believe the hype of Khamzat Chimaev just yet.

Jorge Masvidal has become one of the biggest draws in the sport after Conor McGregor, having spent almost two decades fighting professionally. A former title challenger, he fought the current welterweight king Kamaru Usman twice and headlined Madison Square Garden in a bout against Nate Diaz in November 2019.

In an appearance on youtube sensation Logan Paul’s Impaulsive podcast, Jorge Masvidal shared his thoughts on rising UFC prospect Khamzat Chimaev.

He was asked if he believed Chimaev is beatable when he said, “I don’t think sh*t of him, he hasn’t fought anybody. He’s got a while to go, he’s got to go fight some guys first.”

On being probed about the hype Chimaev managed to generate with the UFC believing in him enough to give him a marketing push, Masvidal stated:

“They talk big about everybody they think they can get money from. They know that he can bring in those Arabic countries that got a lot of money but as far as him having fought and beaten guys,” Masvidal said shaking his head. “I haven’t seen one guy yet that he’s beaten and I’m like, ‘Okay! He beat up somebody good’.”

Jorge Masvidal Breaks Silence after Altercation

Jorge Masvidal has been in the news recently due to his physical altercation in the public with Colby Covington. Following a dominant loss to ‘Chaos’ at UFC 272, Masvidal allegedly assaulted Covington outside a steak restaurant in Miami. His appearance on the podcast marks his first statement about the incident publicly besides the brief video and tweet he shared right after the alleged attack.

While the episode was uploaded yesterday, it’s unclear whether it was recorded before UFC 273 or after it. Khamzat Chimaev came out on top at UFC 273 on April 9 when he beat a former title challenger and at the time second-ranked welterweight contender Gilbert Burns.

In the interview, ‘Gamebred’ does not make a note of the war Chimaev had with Burns and is not asked by Paul or the other hosts about the Chechen-Swede fighter’s biggest victory so far. It could be that they recorded the interview before the fight and are just uploading it.

A summer showdown between Colby Covington and Khamzat Chimaev is on the cards. As for Masvidal, he faces criminal charges for his alleged attack and seems to suggest taking some time off to work on his wrestling before getting back inside the octagon.

Who should Jorge Masvidal fight next?

