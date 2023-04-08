Following an earlier skirmish at the fighter hotel ahead of UFC 287, welterweight contenders, Jorge Masvidal, and Kevin Holland were once more separated following official weigh-ins, and corralled by coaches and officials.

Both featuring on this weekend’s UFC 287 card in Miami, Florida – hometown favorite and two-time title challenger, Masvidal returns to the Octagon in a showdown against Gilbert Burns.

As for Riverside striker, Holland, the contender returns to the ‘Sunshine State’ for his second consecutive fight, taking on Argentine veteran, Santiago Ponzinibbio.

Earlier this week, footage emerged of both Kevin Holland and Jorge Masvidal engaging in an altercation and verbal back-and-forth at the fighter hotel, with security officials keeping the two at distance.

And following last night’s ceremonial weigh-ins, it appears the two were involved in somewhat of an altercation again.

In footage captured by TMZ Sports, Jorge Masvidal and Holland are kept separated by coaches and bystanders on the streets of Miami, with the former attempting to engage with the Californian, despite the best efforts of his team to keep him under wraps.

Speaking with the outlet, Holland’s manager, Oren Hodak explained how his client said, “sup, baby girl” to Masvidal – resulting in both this latest altercation and the earlier scuffle at the fighter hotel on Wednesday.

Jorge Masvidal has been sidelined for over a year

Without a win in his last three straight Octagon outings, Masvidal most recently dropped a unanimous decision loss to Colby Covington at UFC 272 back in March of last year.

As for Holland, the former middleweight contender headlined UFC Fight Night Orlando back in December of last year, suffering a fourth round TKO loss to former title challenger and common-opponent, Stephen Thompson.

UFC 287 takes place at the Miami-Dade Center in Miami, Florida – with an undisputed middleweight championship rematch between, champion, Alex Pereira – and former titleholder, Israel Adesanya taking headlining honors.