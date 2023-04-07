Kevin Holland’s striking coach, Durwyn Lamb, shared insight into what caused the altercation between Kevin Holland and Jorge Masvidal.

On Wednesday afternoon, footage emerged online showing Kevin Holland and Jorge Masvidal engaging in a war of words in a Miami hotel lobby as they were taking part in the afternoon’s UFC 287 media day. Holland made reference to the incident in an Instagram post but did not provide any details as to what caused the spat.

In an interview with InsideFighting, Kevin Holland’s striking coach Durwyn Lamb shed some light on the scuffle.

“I don’t know much about it. I just know that they did run into each other and there were some words exchanged,” Lamb said. “I think the background that Kevin actually kind of liked Masvidal before that, but I think what happened was that [Kevin] didn’t like the sucker punch deal with the Leon [Edwards] stuff.

“He didn’t like the stuff with Colby Covington and it just kind of rubbed the wrong way so it kinda changes view of him. That’s kinda how that started. Some words exchanged online. Here and there, back and forth and they just ran into each other.”

Via @bullyb170 pic.twitter.com/4I4uAQ9g86 — Bloody Elbow (@BloodyElbow) April 7, 2023

Kevin Holland Doesn’t Approve of Jorge Masvidal Sucker Punching People

As most MMA fans are aware, Jorge Masvidal is currently awaiting a criminal trial scheduled to get underway next month. ‘Gamebred’ allegedly attacked former friend turned bitter rival Colby Covington outside of a Miami steakhouse in March 2022, just weeks removed from their UFC 272 bout. Three years prior, Masvidal was involved in another incident with Leon Edwards backstage following an event in London. It was there that Masvidal delivered a series of backstage strikes that he later dubbed a ‘three-piece and a soda.’

“[Kevin] didn’t like that persona and the way he was kind of carrying himself like on some G stuff so it was kind of like, he didn’t like that,” Lamb continued. “Kind of almost a bully type of thing and he didn’t feel like that was cool.

“Sucker punching people like that, it didn’t sit right in his spirit. One thing about Kevin, he’s not shy about what he feels and what he says. What he feels is what he’s gonna say.”

Kevin Holland will look to get back in the win column at UFC 287 after dropping back-to-back bouts against Khamzat Chimaev and Stephen ‘Wonderboy’ Thompson. He’ll be tasked with taking on Argentinian striker Santiago Ponzinibbio. Jorge Masvidal will compete on the same card, stepping into the spotlight for a co-main event clash with No. 5 ranked welterweight contender Gilbert Burns.