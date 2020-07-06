Jorge Masvidal: I Will Baptize Kamaru Usman At UFC 251

Spread the word!













Jorge Masvidal believes he will “baptize” welterweight champion Kamaru Usman in front of the whole world at UFC 251 on July 11. ‘Gamebred’ accepted the fight with ‘The Nigerian Nightmare’ on six days’ notice after Gilbert Burns tested positive for COVID-19 and was forced out of his shot of the 170lb title.

Speaking to ESPN Masvidal revealed why he has so much animosity towards the welterweight champion, he said.

“This man has been constantly been throwing disses at me for a while and man, I just don’t believe anything he says. I know the coward that he is. I’ve known this guy for quite some time he was in South Florida. He’s a guy that was coming up asking for pictures four our five years ago. Now you’re this thug life guy? I don’t believe it.

‘Gamebred’ predicted he will viciously knock out Usman at UFC 251 when asked by Ariel Helwani how the fight will play out.

“Me baptizing his ass in front of the whole world,” Masvidal said. “Cold-blooded as can be, his body (groans) grasping for air as I’ve got my hand raised over him. I’m just going to baptize him, for the world to see, it’s going to be violent.

In a perfect world Masvidal wants Usman to be knocked out for a while and the referee to allow him to get off a couple of extra punches, he explained.

“It’s going to start violent. It’s going to end violent. First-round? Fifth-round? I don’t know buddy. Just like I said in the Nate (Diaz) fight, Till and Askren fight and every fight I’ve been a part of. I am going to give it everything I’ve got in my being to leave this guy unconscious and for a long time. I don’t like to just touch that little button and then they go asleep and wake up and they are trying to wrestle with the referee. You know me, I like to hold that button down. I wanna make sure when you come back to this world you’re spaced out, you’re in an ambulance heading somewhere and your cornerman got to tell you what happened because you’ve got no recollection of what happened. Especially with a guy like Usman I wouldn’t mind if the referee tripped on his way to stop it so I can get in a couple of extra shots.”

Will Jorge Masvidal knock out Kamaru Usman at UFC 251?