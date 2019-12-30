Jorge Masvidal & Henry Cejudo Debate 2019’s Fighter Of The Year

Spread the word!













The 2019 Fighter Of The Year debate rages on, with several worthy candidates leading the charge.

However, one of the top two names being thrown out are none other than Jorge Masvidal and Henry Cejudo. Masvidal had a tremendous year, finishing all of his opponents via knockout or TKO, recording the fastest knockout in UFC history at five seconds, winning the UFC’s BMF Title, and simply emerging as one of combat sports’ newest megastars.

Cejudo kicked off 2019 with a successful UFC flyweight title defense over TJ Dillashaw – who later tested positive for performance-enhancing drugs (PEDs) – by finishing him in just 32 seconds. He followed that up with a UFC bantamweight title win, becoming the first fighter in history to have won an Olympic gold medal, and two UFC titles in different weight classes, dubbing himself “Triple C.”

Recently, Cejudo and Masvidal engaged in a friendly back-and-forth over who is more deserving of the 2019 Fighter Of The Year award. Check out their exchange here.

“Take I good look at this man, because in a few days I’ll be the 2019 Fighter of the year! Saved an entire division in 32sec I am the Baddest Mother [email protected] EVER! #bendtheknee#2019fighteroftheyear#BMFE“

“Hold my pizza #1of1“

“That’s more like Juan on Juan. I’m 1 of 1. Olympic Champ, flyweight champ and bantamweight champ. – Triple C.”

“Does anyone other than the dude that got his jaw broken speak cringe? #AskingForAFriend“

“No, but I speak gold! that trophy going to look really nice in my trophy room. #bendtheknee“

Who do you think is more deserving of Fighter Of The Year between Masvidal and Cejudo?