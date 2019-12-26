Jorge Masvidal Has Brilliant Video Response To Kamaru Usman Claiming He Doesn’t Know Who He Is

Spread the word!













UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman tried to take a dig at Jorge Masvidal by claiming he didn’t know who he was.

But that only works if you’ve never spoken about him before. As is the case, Usman has spoken plenty about Masvidal. So when he replied with “who?” when asked about the prospect of facing Masvidal after UFC 245 earlier this month, it wasn’t really effective.

“Gamebred” took advantage of this by posting a video response showing Usman first asking “who?” before playing clips of “The Nigerian Nightmare” talking about and praising him.

You can watch it below:

The video ends with a definitive “that’s who!”

Although Masvidal is targeting the more lucrative fights such as with Conor McGregor, it’s entirely possible that he ends up challenging Usman for the welterweight title next. After all, UFC president Dana White is interested in it and believes it would be a “massive” fight.

“It’s massive,” White said at the UFC 245 post-fight press conference. “So think about this: How many times have we sat in this room, we did the lead-up to this big grudge match, these two [Usman and Covington] guys hate each other going into the fight, and then I’m sitting here going, ‘And that fight sucked.’ How many grudge matches have actually been incredible fights? I say none. Maybe one I’m forgetting about, but they all pretty much suck.

“This grudge match was awesome, two guys in their prime who are at the top of the game, and the fight was the “Fight of the Night” in an incredible card. Yeah, the Masvidal fight vs. Usman, it’s a big deal. He fought (Nate) Diaz for the ‘BMF,’ belt and now to fight for the actual title against the guy who’s tough as nails, it’s fun.”

What about you? Do you want to see Masvidal challenge Usman next?