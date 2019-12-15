Dana White Interested In ‘Massive’ Kamaru Usman vs. Jorge Masvidal Fight

Spread the word!













UFC president Dana White wants to see Jorge Masvidal face Kamaru Usman next.

Usman successfully defended his welterweight title following a fifth-round TKO victory over Colby Covington in the UFC 245 headliner on Saturday night.

The attention now turns to who his next opponent should be. Usman personally believes Leon Edwards is most deserving of the next crack. However, White believes Masvidal — who has enjoyed a breakout year in 2019 — should be next in what he claims would be a “massive” fight.

Especially after seeing how entertaining Usman vs. Covington was:

“It’s massive,” White said at the UFC 245 post-fight press conference (via MMA Junkie). “So think about this: How many times have we sat in this room, we did the lead-up to this big grudge match, these two guys hate each other going into the fight, and then I’m sitting here going, ‘And that fight sucked.’ How many grudge matches have actually been incredible fights? I say none. Maybe one I’m forgetting about, but they all pretty much suck.

“This grudge match was awesome, two guys in their prime who are at the top of the game, and the fight was the “Fight of the Night” in an incredible card. Yeah, the Masvidal fight vs. Usman, it’s a big deal. He fought (Nate) Diaz for the ‘BMF,’ belt and now to fight for the actual title against the guy who’s tough as nails, it’s fun.”

