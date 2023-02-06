Jorge Masvidal reveals epic Gamebred Boxing 4 lineup featuring Anthony Pettis, Roy Jones Jr., Jose Aldo, and Vitor Belfort

Jorge Masvidal is breaking out the big guns for Gamebred Boxing 4.

Masvidal will return to the Octagon at UFC 287 on April 8 against No. 5 ranked welterweight contender Gilbert Burns. One week before the self-proclaimed BMF champion makes the walk, the Miami native will present a loaded Gamebred Boxing 4 card featuring some of the biggest names in boxing and MMA history.

Revealing details on The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani, Jorge Masvidal announced the main event of the evening will pit boxing legend Roy Jones Jr. against former UFC lightweight champion Anthony ‘Showtime’ Pettis.

“I’ve always been a fan of Roy Jones,” Masvidal said. “Always wanted to work with Roy Jones in some capacity. He’s going to be fighting someone that inspired me in my career numerous times. WEC champion, UFC champion, I think both his wins for the UFC title were finishes. This guy has knockouts and finishes at 145, 155, 170, it’s crazy what this guy has done in his career in MMA. Great striker.

“He agreed to fight the walking, living legend, the pound-for-pound king, one of the best fighters, athletes, I’ve ever seen in combat sports, period, versus Anthony Pettis” (h/t MMA Fighting)

Jorge Masvidal Announces Multiple Star-Studded Bouts for Gamebred Boxing 4

Also announced for the event is general consensus featherweight GOAT Jose Aldo who will take on UFC veteran and PFL competitor Jeremy Stephens.

Rounding out the stacked lineup will be former Strikeforce middleweight champion Ronaldo ‘Jacare’ Souza who will meet the PRIDE icon and former UFC lightweight champion Vitor Belfort. Last, but certainly not least, Jorge Masvidal revealed that the recently retired Paul ‘Semtex’ Daley will step into the squared circle against boxing standout Anthony Taylor.

If that weren’t enough, UFC, Invicta FC, and BKFC veteran Pearl Gonzalez is scheduled to compete at the event. The ‘Chi-Town Princess’ has appeared in just about every major combat sports organization but has recently found success inside the squared circle. Making her third appearance under the Gamebred Boxing banner, Gonzalez is scheduled to scrap with The Ultimate Fighter season 18 alum Gina Mazany.

Gamebred Boxing 4 will emanate from the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, WI on April 1.