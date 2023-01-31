Jorge Masvidal claims Conor McGregor turned down fight with him: ‘I think I’m bigger, I think I’m quicker’

UFC welterweight, Jorge Masvidal claims that Conor McGregor does not want a fight between them to take place.

Masvidal is scheduled to take on fellow welterweight, Gilbert Burns in the co-main event of UFC 287. A win for Masvidal would place him right back into the title mix, especially if current champion Leon Edwards still holds the title.

Edwards recently stated that the Masvidal would be the fight to make should they both get past their next opponents, following their feud stemming form the infamous ‘three piece and a soda’ incident.

Still though, this doesn’t stop Masvidal from goading UFC superstar, McGregor, a fight he has been angling for over the past few years. This time Masvidal suggested that McGregor didn’t want the fight because of the stylistic problems that he would cause the Irishman.

“He just doesn’t want it. Every time the UFC’s brought it up, he shoots it down”, Masvidal claimed on The MMA Hour. “I don’t know why. I think I’m bigger. I think I’m quicker than him, and we both know I hit harder than him.”

“So, I get it, stylistically, it’s not the best for him or his brand. Not only am I going to beat the f***ing brakes off of him, but I’m going to do it in a way that’s not good for his brand. I’m going to do it on my feet.”

Masvidal, now 38, has had a rocky road since his breakout year in 2019, which ended with a main event slot against Nate Diaz.

Since then, Masvidal has dropped three straight against Kamaru Usman (twice) and Colby Covington and now finds himself in a legal battle with the latter following an alleged assault outside a restaurant.

Jorge Masvidal on The MMA Hour

Who wins, Jorge Masvidal or Conor McGregor?