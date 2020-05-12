Jorge Masvidal: Fighters Charged With DWI Should Still Fight, But Do Community Service

Spread the word!













While Jorge Masvidal doesn’t feel he has the right to judge anyone, he does believe there should be some consequences for those who drive under the influence.

UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones was recently arrested in March for aggravated DWI among other things in what was his latest infraction with the law.

Despite getting off with a plea deal, there was an expectation that the UFC would punish Jones and set an example. However, that doesn’t appear to be the case according to UFC president Dana White.

Masvidal, though, feels there should be repercussions, especially given the number of youngsters who follow the sport and the fighters.

“By no means can I ever judge anybody,” Masvidal said on The Dan Le Batard Show (via MMA Fighting). “I’m nowhere near perfect, but I do believe that there should be consequences, mainly because we have so much power.

“I didn’t notice how many 11, 12, 13 year old fans we have who come running up to me saying, ‘Hey, can we get a picture?’ And I’m like, ‘Whoa, that’s nuts. This guy’s super young. How does he know so much about the sport?’”

Masvidal Feels Community Service Should Be Done

If someone as popular and recognized as Jones is let off easy, it sets a bad example and could influence the younger generation as well.

Masvidal knows what that’s like — which is why he feels rather than a punishment, those who drink and drive should instead do some community service.

“I remember back when I was young and we could be very influenced,” he said. “I don’t want kids thinking that it’s cool for them to go out and drink and drive. You can hurt yourself very bad, but you could actually do something worse and take a whole family. You could do travesties if you’re drunk behind the wheel.

“So, in those regards, there should be things handed (down). If you were caught drinking and driving, you’re gonna have to give type of service back to the community.

“There should be some type of community service back to the public for educational purposes. Let these young minds know that, ‘Hey, this is not cool. This was a mistake that I did, but under no circumstances should you do this and think you can get away with it.’”

As for calls for Jones to get suspended or even stripped of his belt for this particular incident? Masvidal disagrees.

“It’s all we got, man,” he added. “Yeah, you got to be allowed to fight.”

Do you agree with Masvidal?